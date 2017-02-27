Making moonshine: she visited Alabama...

Making moonshine: she visited Alabama while learning the whiskey trade

10 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

Troy Ball, who created a white whiskey distillery that makes the Troy & Sons brand in Asheville, N.C., once visited Alabama to study a whiskey-maker as she trained herself the first female legal moonshiner in the South. Ball, author of "Pure Heart: A Spirited Tale of Grace, Grit, and Whiskey," co-written with Bret Witter , will be signing copies of the book today at 5 p.m. at The Alabama Booksmith, 2626 19th Place South in Homewood.

