Major hospitals pull out of Alabama M...

Major hospitals pull out of Alabama Medicaid reform, call for delay

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

An overhaul of the state's Medicaid program that has already been postponed a year could face more delays after the departure of several health care systems over concerns about the program's direction and costs. State leaders have been working since 2012 to transform the Medicaid program from a system that pays for unlimited services to managed care that caps costs at a certain amount per patient to control spending.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alabama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Inmate injured after being assaulted at Ventres... 2 hr pennyfranklin3 6
kerkoj ciftet Qe dun me u qi (Mar '14) Sat Qeni 32
News Mayor of Webb resigns after arrest in prostitut... (Feb '15) Sat lku grtws 2
News Britain limits lone child refugees to 300, sees... Feb 9 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Why Powerball fever isn't catching in Alabama (Jan '13) Feb 8 ThomasA 8
Councilperson Feb 7 Video One 1
News Alabama attorneys help immigrants, refugees imp... Feb 7 EconProf 3
See all Alabama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alabama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. Toyota
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Al Franken
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,392 • Total comments across all topics: 278,857,591

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC