Major hospitals pull out of Alabama Medicaid reform, call for delay
An overhaul of the state's Medicaid program that has already been postponed a year could face more delays after the departure of several health care systems over concerns about the program's direction and costs. State leaders have been working since 2012 to transform the Medicaid program from a system that pays for unlimited services to managed care that caps costs at a certain amount per patient to control spending.
