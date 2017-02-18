Madison County Sheriff pens open letter condemning Alabama Senate Bill 24

Alabama Senate Bill 24 would, in part, repeal the current statute that requires a permit, issued by the Sheriff of the county you reside, to allow for the full concealment of a handgun on your person or in a vehicle. My message today is to inform you of an impending Senate Bill in the Alabama Legislature directly threatening the safety for our Law Enforcement Officers and Deputy Sheriffs.

