Madison County Health Department warns of early mosquito breeding
Spring hasn't sprung just yet, but due to recent warm weather, the Madison County Health Department is already warning people about mosquitoes breeding. Officials with the Alabama Department of Public Health are asking people to remove or clean out any standing water on their property.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAAY.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|kerkoj ciftet Qe dun me u qi (Mar '14)
|6 hr
|Qeni
|32
|Mayor of Webb resigns after arrest in prostitut... (Feb '15)
|6 hr
|lku grtws
|2
|Britain limits lone child refugees to 300, sees...
|Feb 9
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Inmate injured after being assaulted at Ventres...
|Feb 9
|pennyfranklin3
|5
|Why Powerball fever isn't catching in Alabama (Jan '13)
|Feb 8
|ThomasA
|8
|Councilperson
|Feb 7
|Video One
|1
|Alabama attorneys help immigrants, refugees imp...
|Feb 7
|EconProf
|3
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC