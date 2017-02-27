Madison City Council passes resolution opposing set of bills in Alabama Legislature
A set of bills making their way through the Alabama Legislature could benefit hurting pharmacies, but cause municipalities to lose out on valuable tax money. According to the fiscal notes, "The bill would decrease municipal business license tax receipts of municipalities that calculate such tax based on gross sales by an amount dependent on the prescription drug sales of the municipal business licensee."
