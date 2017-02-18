Legislators Who Supported Criminal Ju...

Legislators Who Supported Criminal Justice Reform Now Sponsoring Tougher Heroin Bills

17 hrs ago

This year, legislation has been introduced in at least 29 states that would increase penalties for heroin and fentanyl-related offenses, or allow for individuals to be held criminally liable or charged with murder/manslaughter when a person they supplied with heroin overdoses and dies. The most disheartening aspect of this new sweep of proposed legislation is some of the state legislators who filed these bills have, in previous years, been sponsors of major sentencing reform legislation that has been enacted in their states, while others have voted for it.

