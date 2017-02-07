Jeff Sessions poised to be first US Attorney General from Alabama, 7th in line for presidency
Sessions, a Mobile native who represented the state in the U.S. Senate, will be the first Alabamian to be named U.S. Attorney General. Since the post was established in 1789, there have been 83 permanent or acting Attorney Generals.
