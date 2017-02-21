Is Alabama too fat? Nutrition guru ai...

Is Alabama too fat? Nutrition guru aims to help state lose 1 million pounds in 2017

13 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

Rovenia M. Brock, a nutrition coach, author and TV personality from Gadsden, aims to help people in Alabama lose 1 million pounds in 2017. The basis for her plan is a new book, "Lose Your Final 15." Before you gulp that tall glass of sweet tea, or devour a biscuit smothered in gravy, you might want to think about this: Beach season is on its way; the time for shedding bulky clothes in Alabama is practically here.

