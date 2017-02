Inmate's lawyers argue last Alabama execution went 'horribly wrong'

Lawyers for a condemned Alabama inmate are pointing to problems with the state's last lethal injection as they urge the state to hold off on setting his execution date. In a filing with the Alabama Supreme Court, attorneys for inmate Robert Melson argued that the state's last execution went "horribly wrong" after the inmate coughed for the first 13 minutes of the procedure and appeared to move after a consciousness check.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.