Inmate stabbed to death at Elmore Prison, second death at Elmore in ten days
The Alabama Department of Corrections reported the death of an inmate at the Elmore Correctional Facility on Sunday, the second killing at the prison in ten days. Demarko Carlisle was stabbed by another inmate during a fight on Sunday afternoon.
