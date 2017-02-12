In Alabama, doctors from countries on Trump's banned list fill medical gaps
A program that brings foreign-educated doctors to rural and low-income areas in Alabama relies heavily on physicians from Syria - a country included in President Donald Trump's travel ban that has supplied 27 doctors since 1992. Statistics from the Alabama Department of Public Health show that Syria ranks fourth as a source of doctors for medically-needy areas of the state behind India, Pakistan and the Philippines.
