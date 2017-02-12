House agenda about politics, not leadership
With great fanfare, the Alabama House Republican Caucus announced Thursday its "Alabama Proud" legislative agenda setting priorities for the 2017 session, which begins Tuesday. It's an important document, given that Republicans have complete control of state government and no legislation passes without House approval.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mayor of south Alabama town of Webb arrested in... (Nov '14)
|Sat
|sonny man
|18
|Obama adds Alabama civil rights area to Park Se...
|Feb 1
|ThomasA
|3
|Is Obamacare working for anyone in Alabama in 2...
|Jan 28
|Health insurance ...
|3
|Polaris plans to drop unprofitable Victory Moto...
|Jan 23
|Steamer-Saginaw-MI
|2
|Gay Alabama (Oct '13)
|Jan 22
|Asa
|29
|kerkoj ciftet Qe dun me u qi (Mar '14)
|Jan 18
|agimagimi
|30
|The Breathtaking Hypocrisy of Senate Democrats
|Jan 16
|Harry Paratestes
|15
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC