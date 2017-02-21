Governor Bentley Announces Alabama Gr...

Governor Bentley Announces Alabama Grocery Tax Task Force

Governor Robert Bentley on Tuesday signed Executive Order 28 creating the Alabama Grocery Tax Task Force. The Task Force will review the state portion of taxes related to groceries and essential food products and recommend to the Governor and the Legislature changes that ensure a fair and equitable tax structure while encouraging a healthier Alabama.

