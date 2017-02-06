Going inside Alabama's Draper and Tutwiler prisons
The Alabama Department of Corrections opened the gates to two state facilities on Monday, giving us an inside look at the conditions. Reports have surfaced over the past months on the problems plaguing our prisons, including being overcrowded, understaffed and violent attacks.
