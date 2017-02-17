Funding for Alabama high school scien...

Funding for Alabama high school science program in question

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

Gov. Robert Bentley speaks with state Sen. Arthur Orr following a ribbon-cutting for Phase III of the Alabama Robotics Technology Park in April 2016. Paul Gattis / [email protected] Though Gov. Robert Bentley proposed eliminating funding for a program that covers high school science lab supplies, Sen. Arthur Orr, R-Decatur, chairman of the Senate Finance and Taxation Education committee, said he's seen no explanation why the program should be eliminated.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alabama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Alabama challenged on using BP money to build b... (Jan '16) 12 hr ThomasA 10
God will break the teeth of wicked people. Mon Rednecksgohome 1
News Inmate injured after being assaulted at Ventres... Feb 14 pennyfranklin3 6
News Mayor of Webb resigns after arrest in prostitut... (Feb '15) Feb 11 lku grtws 2
News Britain limits lone child refugees to 300, sees... Feb 9 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Why Powerball fever isn't catching in Alabama (Jan '13) Feb 8 ThomasA 8
Councilperson Feb 7 Video One 1
See all Alabama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alabama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,244 • Total comments across all topics: 279,041,386

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC