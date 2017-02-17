Funding for Alabama high school science program in question

Gov. Robert Bentley speaks with state Sen. Arthur Orr following a ribbon-cutting for Phase III of the Alabama Robotics Technology Park in April 2016. Paul Gattis / [email protected] Though Gov. Robert Bentley proposed eliminating funding for a program that covers high school science lab supplies, Sen. Arthur Orr, R-Decatur, chairman of the Senate Finance and Taxation Education committee, said he's seen no explanation why the program should be eliminated.

