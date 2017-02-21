Former state superintendent candidate files lawsuit against AL education officials
Dr. Craig Pouncey, the Jefferson County superintendent and a former state superintendent finalist, has filed a civil lawsuit against several Alabama State Board of Education officials. The lawsuit lists eight charges against BOE President Pro Tem Mary Scott Hunter, Deputy State Superintendent for career and technical education and workforce development Philip Cleveland, general counsel Juliana Dean, associate general counsel James Ward, associate general counsel Susan Crowther and more than a dozen other unidentified defendants.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIS-TV Columbia.
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alabama challenged on using BP money to build b... (Jan '16)
|Feb 20
|ThomasA
|10
|God will break the teeth of wicked people.
|Feb 20
|Rednecksgohome
|1
|Inmate injured after being assaulted at Ventres...
|Feb 14
|pennyfranklin3
|6
|Mayor of Webb resigns after arrest in prostitut... (Feb '15)
|Feb 11
|lku grtws
|2
|Britain limits lone child refugees to 300, sees...
|Feb 9
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Why Powerball fever isn't catching in Alabama (Jan '13)
|Feb 8
|ThomasA
|8
|Councilperson
|Feb 7
|Video One
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC