Former state superintendent candidate files lawsuit against AL education officials

Dr. Craig Pouncey, the Jefferson County superintendent and a former state superintendent finalist, has filed a civil lawsuit against several Alabama State Board of Education officials. The lawsuit lists eight charges against BOE President Pro Tem Mary Scott Hunter, Deputy State Superintendent for career and technical education and workforce development Philip Cleveland, general counsel Juliana Dean, associate general counsel James Ward, associate general counsel Susan Crowther and more than a dozen other unidentified defendants.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIS-TV Columbia.