Former Alabama Scrap Metal Executive Accused of Embezzling $11.2M

A former executive for a Birmingham-area scrap metal brokerage company has been accused of embezzling $11.2 million from the company and using the funds to live a lavish lifestyle. Acting U.S. Attorney Robert O. Posey said in a news release that 69-year-old Thomas L. Hinson was charged Jan. 30 with five counts of wire fraud.

