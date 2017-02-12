Former Alabama, pro football player P...

Former Alabama, pro football player Perrin dead

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Decatur Daily

Morgan County 911 said it received a call of a reported suicide at 12:31 p.m. at 3018 Aztec Drive S.E. Perrin was a defensive back for the NFL Cardinals, then in St. Louis, from 1982-85.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alabama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama adds Alabama civil rights area to Park Se... Feb 1 ThomasA 3
News Is Obamacare working for anyone in Alabama in 2... Jan 28 Health insurance ... 3
News Polaris plans to drop unprofitable Victory Moto... Jan 23 Steamer-Saginaw-MI 2
Gay Alabama (Oct '13) Jan 22 Asa 29
kerkoj ciftet Qe dun me u qi (Mar '14) Jan 18 agimagimi 30
News The Breathtaking Hypocrisy of Senate Democrats Jan 16 Harry Paratestes 15
News In immigration debate, Trump and Clinton voters... Jan 16 tomin cali 4
See all Alabama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alabama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,475 • Total comments across all topics: 278,543,687

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC