Former Alabama governor released from federal prison
Former Alabama Gov. Don Siegelman has been released from a federal prison in Louisiana where he was serving a six-year sentence for bribery and obstruction of justice. Longtime aide Chip Hill said Siegelman's brother received a call Wednesday morning confirming his release.
