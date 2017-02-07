Former Alabama governor released from...

Former Alabama governor released from federal prison

5 hrs ago

Former Alabama Gov. Don Siegelman has been released from a federal prison in Louisiana where he was serving a six-year sentence for bribery and obstruction of justice. Longtime aide Chip Hill said Siegelman's brother received a call Wednesday morning confirming his release.

