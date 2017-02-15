Former Alabama Gov. Don Siegelman wil...

Former Alabama Gov. Don Siegelman will not get state retirement

7 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

Don Siegelman served 20 years as an elected official in statewide offices in Alabama - eight as secretary of state and four each as attorney general, lieutenant governor, and governor. However, the 70-year-old former governor hasn't and won't collect any state retirement - not because he was convicted and served more than six years in a federal prison for a bribery scheme while he was governor.

