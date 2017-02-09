Former Alabama death row inmates to share their stories of confinement, freedom
Anthony Ray Hinton and Gary Drinkard show how it becomes possible to convict and sentence innocent people, even to death. Racism, poverty, freedom and confinement will be the focus of speeches delivered by two former Alabama death row inmates, sharing their stories at the University of North Alabama later this month.
