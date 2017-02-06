First Alert Update: Strong to severe storms possible tomorrow and Wednesday
THE MORNING DRIVE: We are tracking pockets of heavier rain and some embedded thunder this morning as a warm front lifts into the area. This rain should thin out in coverage by late morning, with clouds breaks in the afternoon.
