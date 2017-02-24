Fire crews are battling a large brush fire in Morgan County
Multiple fire crews in Morgan County are battling a brush fire located off of Highway 55 near Stisher Drive, just south of the Quail Creek Golf Course, and just east of Interstate 65. According to WHNT News 19 reporter Al Whitaker, the fire is now in the woods and the Alabama Forestry Service is using a plane to drop water on it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alabama challenged on using BP money to build b... (Jan '16)
|Feb 20
|ThomasA
|10
|God will break the teeth of wicked people.
|Feb 20
|Rednecksgohome
|1
|Inmate injured after being assaulted at Ventres...
|Feb 14
|pennyfranklin3
|6
|Britain limits lone child refugees to 300, sees...
|Feb 9
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Why Powerball fever isn't catching in Alabama (Jan '13)
|Feb 8
|ThomasA
|8
|Councilperson
|Feb 7
|Video One
|1
|Alabama attorneys help immigrants, refugees imp...
|Feb 7
|EconProf
|3
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC