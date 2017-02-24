Fire crews are battling a large brush fire in Morgan County

Multiple fire crews in Morgan County are battling a brush fire located off of Highway 55 near Stisher Drive, just south of the Quail Creek Golf Course, and just east of Interstate 65. According to WHNT News 19 reporter Al Whitaker, the fire is now in the woods and the Alabama Forestry Service is using a plane to drop water on it.

