Few Alabama students use choice given under Accountability Act

The confirmation of school choice champion Betsy DeVos as Education Secretary on Tuesday has some speculating whether expanding tax-credit scholarship programs like Alabama's may be the way she intends to implement school choice across the country. Now in the fourth year of implementation, nearly 4,000 Alabama students attend private schools using tax-credit scholarships made available through the Alabama Accountability Act, according to latest reports from the Alabama Department of Revenue .

