Few Alabama students use choice given...

Few Alabama students use choice given under Accountability Act

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

The confirmation of school choice champion Betsy DeVos as Education Secretary on Tuesday has some speculating whether expanding tax-credit scholarship programs like Alabama's may be the way she intends to implement school choice across the country. Now in the fourth year of implementation, nearly 4,000 Alabama students attend private schools using tax-credit scholarships made available through the Alabama Accountability Act, according to latest reports from the Alabama Department of Revenue .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alabama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Britain limits lone child refugees to 300, sees... 6 hr Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Inmate injured after being assaulted at Ventres... 7 hr pennyfranklin3 5
News Why Powerball fever isn't catching in Alabama (Jan '13) Wed ThomasA 8
Councilperson Tue Video One 1
News Alabama attorneys help immigrants, refugees imp... Tue EconProf 3
Alabama is a superior state. Feb 5 Alabama 1
News Obama adds Alabama civil rights area to Park Se... Feb 1 ThomasA 3
See all Alabama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alabama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Gunman
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,367 • Total comments across all topics: 278,708,258

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC