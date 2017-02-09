Federal officials question whether ACT Aspire aligned with Alabama standards

Alabama's state board of education got another round of bad news at Thursday's work session: the U.S. Department of Education has concerns about the test Alabama uses for federal accountability, the ACT Aspire. The federal department of education, in reviewing the assessments Alabama uses for federal accountability purposes, has now asked state department officials to produce evidence the ACT Aspire aligns with Alabama's college and career ready standards.

