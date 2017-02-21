Feb. 28 declared as Rare Disease Day in Alabama
Gov. Robert Bentley signed a proclamation Tuesday designating Feb. 28, 2017, as Alabama Rare Disease Day. Though the day falls on the last day of the month, it's recognized by more than 80 nations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAFF-TV Huntsville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alabama challenged on using BP money to build b... (Jan '16)
|Mon
|ThomasA
|10
|God will break the teeth of wicked people.
|Feb 20
|Rednecksgohome
|1
|Inmate injured after being assaulted at Ventres...
|Feb 14
|pennyfranklin3
|6
|Mayor of Webb resigns after arrest in prostitut... (Feb '15)
|Feb 11
|lku grtws
|2
|Britain limits lone child refugees to 300, sees...
|Feb 9
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Why Powerball fever isn't catching in Alabama (Jan '13)
|Feb 8
|ThomasA
|8
|Councilperson
|Feb 7
|Video One
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC