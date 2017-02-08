Fannie Flagg on the Alabama meat-and-three that inspired beloved 'Fried Green Tomatoes'
The author, actress, comedian and Birmingham native loves to talk about her home state. She's written about us plenty of times.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Inmate injured after being assaulted at Ventres...
|3 hr
|ThomasA
|4
|Why Powerball fever isn't catching in Alabama (Jan '13)
|14 hr
|ThomasA
|8
|Councilperson
|Tue
|Video One
|1
|Alabama attorneys help immigrants, refugees imp...
|Tue
|EconProf
|3
|Alabama is a superior state.
|Feb 5
|Alabama
|1
|Obama adds Alabama civil rights area to Park Se...
|Feb 1
|ThomasA
|3
|Is Obamacare working for anyone in Alabama in 2...
|Jan 28
|Health insurance ...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC