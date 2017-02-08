Fannie Flagg on the Alabama meat-and-...

Fannie Flagg on the Alabama meat-and-three that inspired beloved 'Fried Green Tomatoes'

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

The author, actress, comedian and Birmingham native loves to talk about her home state. She's written about us plenty of times.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alabama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Inmate injured after being assaulted at Ventres... 3 hr ThomasA 4
News Why Powerball fever isn't catching in Alabama (Jan '13) 14 hr ThomasA 8
Councilperson Tue Video One 1
News Alabama attorneys help immigrants, refugees imp... Tue EconProf 3
Alabama is a superior state. Feb 5 Alabama 1
News Obama adds Alabama civil rights area to Park Se... Feb 1 ThomasA 3
News Is Obamacare working for anyone in Alabama in 2... Jan 28 Health insurance ... 3
See all Alabama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alabama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,756 • Total comments across all topics: 278,687,882

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC