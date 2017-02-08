Family spokesman: Siegelman released ...

Family spokesman: Siegelman released from prison, headed back to Alabama

Former Alabama Gov. Don Siegelman has been released from federal prison to finish the remainder of his sentence on house arrest. This, according to family spokesman Chip Hill, who confirmed it to our news partner Al.com just before 10 a.m. Siegelman will be transported back to Birmingham and supporters plan to welcome him home later this afternoon .

