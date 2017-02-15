Even as drought lingers, Alabama finally seeing some relief
About half of Alabama remains under some type of drought classification but there are tangible signs of improvement, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor . For the first time since June 2016, no part of the state is categorized as suffering from either extreme or exceptional drought - the two highest ratings on the drought monitor scale.
