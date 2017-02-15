Even as drought lingers, Alabama fina...

Even as drought lingers, Alabama finally seeing some relief

Read more: Alabama Live

About half of Alabama remains under some type of drought classification but there are tangible signs of improvement, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor . For the first time since June 2016, no part of the state is categorized as suffering from either extreme or exceptional drought - the two highest ratings on the drought monitor scale.

