Does President Trump have the authority to 'send in the feds' to Chicago?

A few days after moving into the White House, President Trump put the third-largest city in the country on notice: "If Chicago doesn't fix the horrible 'carnage' going on, 228 shootings in 2017 with 42 killings , I will send in the Feds!" The president's ominous - if vague - tweet to Chicagoans echoed back decades to when federal troops were dispatched to American cities as racial unrest roiled the country. Some activists and politicians have expressed concern about Trump's statement, which received more than 57,000 retweets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.