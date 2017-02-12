Does President Trump have the authori...

Does President Trump have the authority to 'send in the feds' to Chicago?

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The San Diego Union-Tribune

A few days after moving into the White House, President Trump put the third-largest city in the country on notice: "If Chicago doesn't fix the horrible 'carnage' going on, 228 shootings in 2017 with 42 killings , I will send in the Feds!" The president's ominous - if vague - tweet to Chicagoans echoed back decades to when federal troops were dispatched to American cities as racial unrest roiled the country. Some activists and politicians have expressed concern about Trump's statement, which received more than 57,000 retweets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alabama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
kerkoj ciftet Qe dun me u qi (Mar '14) Sat Qeni 32
News Mayor of Webb resigns after arrest in prostitut... (Feb '15) Sat lku grtws 2
News Britain limits lone child refugees to 300, sees... Feb 9 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Inmate injured after being assaulted at Ventres... Feb 9 pennyfranklin3 5
News Why Powerball fever isn't catching in Alabama (Jan '13) Feb 8 ThomasA 8
Councilperson Feb 7 Video One 1
News Alabama attorneys help immigrants, refugees imp... Feb 7 EconProf 3
See all Alabama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alabama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Super Bowl
  5. South Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,435 • Total comments across all topics: 278,807,228

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC