'Devastating impact': Why business groups oppose Alabama's bathroom bill

15 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

An array of business and economic development groups are vocalizing their concerns about the Alabama version of a controversial restroom bill that plunged North Carolina into political chaos. "There is a devastating economic impact for the state of Alabama if this were to happen," said Wiley Blankenship, president and CEO of the Coastal Alabama Partnership, representing economic development interests in the southern portion of the state.

