Defense asks judge to toss capital murder indictment against man accused in south Huntsville murders
Lawyers for Stephen Marc Stone are asking a Madison County judge to throw out the capital murder indictment against him and rule that Alabama's death penalty system is unconstitutional. Stone is set to go on trial March 6. Circuit Judge Donna Pate has set a pretrial conference for Friday to address pending motions and discuss the trial schedule.
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Inmate injured after being assaulted at Ventres...
|6 hr
|ThomasA
|4
|Why Powerball fever isn't catching in Alabama (Jan '13)
|18 hr
|ThomasA
|8
|Councilperson
|Tue
|Video One
|1
|Alabama attorneys help immigrants, refugees imp...
|Tue
|EconProf
|3
|Alabama is a superior state.
|Feb 5
|Alabama
|1
|Obama adds Alabama civil rights area to Park Se...
|Feb 1
|ThomasA
|3
|Is Obamacare working for anyone in Alabama in 2...
|Jan 28
|Health insurance ...
|3
