Decatur man accused of threatening ex...

Decatur man accused of threatening ex-girlfriend on Facebook arrested

11 hrs ago

Mashae Antawane Jackson, 31, is being accused of threatening the woman through Facebook messages on Tuesday. The ex-girlfriend reported the threats to police and a warrant was issued for Jackson's arrest.

