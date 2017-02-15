Day Without Immigrants: List of closed Alabama businesses now tops 65
More than 65 Alabama businesses are closed today in recognition of a "Day without Immigrants," a protest to President Donald Trump's immigration policies. Jorge Castro, owner of Cantina Tortilla Grill in Birmingham's Pepper Place, said the closures are designed to highlight the contributions immigrants have made to the country.
