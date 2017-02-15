Courtland father, son named to Cotton Council posts
Two cotton ginners from Courtland have been elected to leadership positions in the National Cotton Council for 2017, the group announced Tuesday. Robert Greene was re-elected as a board adviser, while his son Jim Greene was elected secretary of the Alabama unit of the NCC.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
