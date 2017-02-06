Coastal Alabama's 'glaring omission' from Bentley's 'short list' of Senate hopefuls stings lawmakers
None of Gov. Robert Bentley's six finalists to replace Mobile's Jeff Sessions in the U.S. Senate is from coastal Alabama. "I was disappointed that at least one of our two candidates didn't make the short-list," said state Rep. Randy Davis, R-Daphne.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alabama attorneys help immigrants, refugees imp...
|14 hr
|ThomasA
|2
|Alabama is a superior state.
|Sun
|Alabama
|1
|Mayor of south Alabama town of Webb arrested in... (Nov '14)
|Feb 4
|sonny man
|18
|Obama adds Alabama civil rights area to Park Se...
|Feb 1
|ThomasA
|3
|Is Obamacare working for anyone in Alabama in 2...
|Jan 28
|Health insurance ...
|3
|Polaris plans to drop unprofitable Victory Moto...
|Jan 23
|Steamer-Saginaw-MI
|2
|Gay Alabama (Oct '13)
|Jan 22
|Asa
|29
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC