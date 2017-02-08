City council designates town Official Bigfoot Capital of Alabama
On Tuesday night, council members voted unanimously to designate their town, population 3,800, the Official Bigfoot Capital of Alabama. Lately, everything's coming up Bigfoot in Conecuh County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Britain limits lone child refugees to 300, sees...
|2 hr
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Inmate injured after being assaulted at Ventres...
|4 hr
|pennyfranklin3
|5
|Why Powerball fever isn't catching in Alabama (Jan '13)
|Wed
|ThomasA
|8
|Councilperson
|Tue
|Video One
|1
|Alabama attorneys help immigrants, refugees imp...
|Tue
|EconProf
|3
|Alabama is a superior state.
|Feb 5
|Alabama
|1
|Obama adds Alabama civil rights area to Park Se...
|Feb 1
|ThomasA
|3
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC