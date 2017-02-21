Buy Alabama Farm-City Luncheon Ticket...

Buy Alabama Farm-City Luncheon Tickets Online Now

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Neighbors

Alabama farmers are invited to dine with outstanding, award-winning young artists, writers and video producers from across the state during the Alabama Farm-City Awards Program and Luncheon April 6. The luncheon is held in conjunction with the Alabama Farmers Federation's Women's Leadership Conference at the Wynfrey Hotel-Hyatt Regency in Birmingham. Cash awards and trophies will be presented to winners in state poster, essay and multimedia Farm-City contests.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Neighbors.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alabama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Alabama challenged on using BP money to build b... (Jan '16) Mon ThomasA 10
God will break the teeth of wicked people. Feb 20 Rednecksgohome 1
News Inmate injured after being assaulted at Ventres... Feb 14 pennyfranklin3 6
News Mayor of Webb resigns after arrest in prostitut... (Feb '15) Feb 11 lku grtws 2
News Britain limits lone child refugees to 300, sees... Feb 9 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Why Powerball fever isn't catching in Alabama (Jan '13) Feb 8 ThomasA 8
Councilperson Feb 7 Video One 1
See all Alabama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alabama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,948 • Total comments across all topics: 279,072,048

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC