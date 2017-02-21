Buy Alabama Farm-City Luncheon Tickets Online Now

Alabama farmers are invited to dine with outstanding, award-winning young artists, writers and video producers from across the state during the Alabama Farm-City Awards Program and Luncheon April 6. The luncheon is held in conjunction with the Alabama Farmers Federation's Women's Leadership Conference at the Wynfrey Hotel-Hyatt Regency in Birmingham. Cash awards and trophies will be presented to winners in state poster, essay and multimedia Farm-City contests.

