Budgets, redistricting among thorny issues awaiting Legislature
A plan to borrow $800 million to build four new prisons will be a dominant issue when the Alabama Legislature begins its annual session on Tuesday. Here are some of the key issues and other topics that could surface during the three-and-a-half month session.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alabama is a superior state.
|17 hr
|Alabama
|1
|Mayor of south Alabama town of Webb arrested in... (Nov '14)
|Sat
|sonny man
|18
|Obama adds Alabama civil rights area to Park Se...
|Feb 1
|ThomasA
|3
|Is Obamacare working for anyone in Alabama in 2...
|Jan 28
|Health insurance ...
|3
|Polaris plans to drop unprofitable Victory Moto...
|Jan 23
|Steamer-Saginaw-MI
|2
|Gay Alabama (Oct '13)
|Jan 22
|Asa
|29
|kerkoj ciftet Qe dun me u qi (Mar '14)
|Jan 18
|agimagimi
|30
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC