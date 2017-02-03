Budgets, redistricting among thorny i...

Budgets, redistricting among thorny issues awaiting Legislature

11 hrs ago

A plan to borrow $800 million to build four new prisons will be a dominant issue when the Alabama Legislature begins its annual session on Tuesday. Here are some of the key issues and other topics that could surface during the three-and-a-half month session.

