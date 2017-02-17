Bob Davis: Alabama reality carries a sting
A trip to Montgomery during the legislative season almost always produces the same effect - a battle between a grim realism and an ambitious vision. Ask a lawmaker or administrator about their goals and inevitably the conversation comes around to a version of the following: Look, we aren't going to get any more money from Alabama taxpayers, so we'll have to find another way.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alabama challenged on using BP money to build b... (Jan '16)
|6 hr
|gumpyxx
|7
|Inmate injured after being assaulted at Ventres...
|Feb 14
|pennyfranklin3
|6
|Mayor of Webb resigns after arrest in prostitut... (Feb '15)
|Feb 11
|lku grtws
|2
|Britain limits lone child refugees to 300, sees...
|Feb 9
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Why Powerball fever isn't catching in Alabama (Jan '13)
|Feb 8
|ThomasA
|8
|Councilperson
|Feb 7
|Video One
|1
|Alabama attorneys help immigrants, refugees imp...
|Feb 7
|EconProf
|3
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC