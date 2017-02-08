Bill to end judges' override on death sentences clears committee
A bill to remove from judges the authority to issue a death sentence after a jury has recommended life in prison won approval today in the Alabama Senate Judiciary Committee. The bill cleared the committee on a 5-3 vote, with committee chairman Cam Ward, R-Alabaster, casting the last and deciding vote.
