Bill to block funding to 'sanctuary' colleges advances in Alabama House

Rep. Phil Williams, R-Huntsville, answers questions about his bill that would block funding to colleges and universities that don't follow federal immigration law. A bill that would block state funding to Alabama public colleges and universities that adopt a "sanctuary" policy, meaning they will not follow federal or state immigration law, was approved by an Alabama House committee today.

