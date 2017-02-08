Bill to block funding to 'sanctuary' colleges advances in Alabama House
Rep. Phil Williams, R-Huntsville, answers questions about his bill that would block funding to colleges and universities that don't follow federal immigration law. A bill that would block state funding to Alabama public colleges and universities that adopt a "sanctuary" policy, meaning they will not follow federal or state immigration law, was approved by an Alabama House committee today.
