Bentley impeachment on hold but not forgotten by Alabama lawmakers
The impeachment investigation of Gov. Robert Bentley was a subject of renewed interest in the Alabama House of Representatives last week, but lawmakers generally say the overlapping investigation by the attorney general's office rightly takes precedence for now. Some legislators say recent developments in the almost year-long scandal involving the governor raise the distraction level as they grapple with issues like Bentley's plan to borrow $800 million to build four new prisons.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alabama challenged on using BP money to build b... (Jan '16)
|12 hr
|ThomasA
|10
|God will break the teeth of wicked people.
|Mon
|Rednecksgohome
|1
|Inmate injured after being assaulted at Ventres...
|Feb 14
|pennyfranklin3
|6
|Mayor of Webb resigns after arrest in prostitut... (Feb '15)
|Feb 11
|lku grtws
|2
|Britain limits lone child refugees to 300, sees...
|Feb 9
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Why Powerball fever isn't catching in Alabama (Jan '13)
|Feb 8
|ThomasA
|8
|Councilperson
|Feb 7
|Video One
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC