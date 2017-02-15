Auburn University replacing Oaks at T...

Auburn University replacing Oaks at Toomer's Corner

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

The two current oak trees at Toomer's Corner were planted on February 14, 2015 after the original Toomer's Oaks were poisoned by Alabama fan Harvey Updyke following Auburn's victory over Alabama in the 2010 Iron Bowl. A university statement says workers will plant new trees on Saturday because of damage caused by a fire in September.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alabama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Alabama challenged on using BP money to build b... (Jan '16) 2 hr gumpyxx 5
News Inmate injured after being assaulted at Ventres... Tue pennyfranklin3 6
kerkoj ciftet Qe dun me u qi (Mar '14) Feb 11 Qeni 32
News Mayor of Webb resigns after arrest in prostitut... (Feb '15) Feb 11 lku grtws 2
News Britain limits lone child refugees to 300, sees... Feb 9 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Why Powerball fever isn't catching in Alabama (Jan '13) Feb 8 ThomasA 8
Councilperson Feb 7 Video One 1
See all Alabama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alabama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,973 • Total comments across all topics: 278,921,550

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC