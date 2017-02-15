Auburn University replacing Oaks at Toomer's Corner
The two current oak trees at Toomer's Corner were planted on February 14, 2015 after the original Toomer's Oaks were poisoned by Alabama fan Harvey Updyke following Auburn's victory over Alabama in the 2010 Iron Bowl. A university statement says workers will plant new trees on Saturday because of damage caused by a fire in September.
