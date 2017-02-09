Auburn Trustees confirmed by Alabama Senate
Lloyd Austin, Raymond Harbert and Quentin Riggins were confirmed on Thursday. Former Alabama House Speaker Seth Hammett represented Gov. Robert Bentley on the committee that selected Austin, Harbert and Riggins out of more than 90 individuals who applied for the at-large positions.
