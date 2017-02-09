Auburn Trustees confirmed by Alabama ...

Auburn Trustees confirmed by Alabama Senate

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: WSFA-TV Montgomery

Lloyd Austin, Raymond Harbert and Quentin Riggins were confirmed on Thursday. Former Alabama House Speaker Seth Hammett represented Gov. Robert Bentley on the committee that selected Austin, Harbert and Riggins out of more than 90 individuals who applied for the at-large positions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alabama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
kerkoj ciftet Qe dun me u qi (Mar '14) 7 hr Milaim 31
News Britain limits lone child refugees to 300, sees... Thu Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Inmate injured after being assaulted at Ventres... Thu pennyfranklin3 5
News Why Powerball fever isn't catching in Alabama (Jan '13) Wed ThomasA 8
Councilperson Feb 7 Video One 1
News Alabama attorneys help immigrants, refugees imp... Feb 7 EconProf 3
Alabama is a superior state. Feb 5 Alabama 1
See all Alabama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alabama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,852 • Total comments across all topics: 278,738,993

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC