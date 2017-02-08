At least two tornadoes confirmed from Tuesday's storms in Alabama
Weather service survey teams said an EF-0 tornado touched down in Montgomery County, and a second EF-0 struck Covington County in south Alabama. Storm damage was also reported around the Hartford and Slocomb areas in Geneva County in southeast Alabama, but the weather service in Tallahassee, Fla., had not made public any plans for storm surveys in those areas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Inmate injured after being assaulted at Ventres...
|6 hr
|ThomasA
|4
|Why Powerball fever isn't catching in Alabama (Jan '13)
|18 hr
|ThomasA
|8
|Councilperson
|Tue
|Video One
|1
|Alabama attorneys help immigrants, refugees imp...
|Tue
|EconProf
|3
|Alabama is a superior state.
|Feb 5
|Alabama
|1
|Obama adds Alabama civil rights area to Park Se...
|Feb 1
|ThomasA
|3
|Is Obamacare working for anyone in Alabama in 2...
|Jan 28
|Health insurance ...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC