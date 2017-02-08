Apparent drive-by shooting turns fatal near downtown Montgomery
First responders and flashing lights filled the street after shots rang out in the 1100 block around 5 p.m. Three men were stuck by bullets and were rushed to a local hospital, two with non-life-threatening injuries and one with life-threatening injuries. At the scene, Montgomery police officials soon revealed that the victim with life-threatening injuries passed away at the hospital.
