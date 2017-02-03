ALDOT to begin bridge repairs on U.S. Hwy 82 over Autauga Creek
Bridge repairs over Autauga Creek on U.S. Highway 82, near the Washington Ferry Road intersection, will begin on Monday, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation. The repairs will start at 9 a.m. on Monday and will continue from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day until Friday.
