Alabama's public charter school law needs tweaking, committee hears proposed changes
New Rising Star Church Pastor Thomas Beavers speaks to House Education Policy committee members about charter school law changes, Feb. 22, 2017( Lawmakers were given another week to review proposed tweaks to Alabama's charter school law in the House education policy committee today, after the bill's sponsor, Rep. Terri Collins, R-Decatur, said the state department of education is working to clarify confusion about funding for charter schools. Collins, who chairs the committee, sponsored HB245 , the first bill to alter the 2015 law authorizing operation of public charter schools in Alabama.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alabama challenged on using BP money to build b... (Jan '16)
|Mon
|ThomasA
|10
|God will break the teeth of wicked people.
|Feb 20
|Rednecksgohome
|1
|Inmate injured after being assaulted at Ventres...
|Feb 14
|pennyfranklin3
|6
|Mayor of Webb resigns after arrest in prostitut... (Feb '15)
|Feb 11
|lku grtws
|2
|Britain limits lone child refugees to 300, sees...
|Feb 9
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Why Powerball fever isn't catching in Alabama (Jan '13)
|Feb 8
|ThomasA
|8
|Councilperson
|Feb 7
|Video One
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC