Alabama's public charter school law needs tweaking, committee hears proposed changes

New Rising Star Church Pastor Thomas Beavers speaks to House Education Policy committee members about charter school law changes, Feb. 22, 2017( Lawmakers were given another week to review proposed tweaks to Alabama's charter school law in the House education policy committee today, after the bill's sponsor, Rep. Terri Collins, R-Decatur, said the state department of education is working to clarify confusion about funding for charter schools. Collins, who chairs the committee, sponsored HB245 , the first bill to alter the 2015 law authorizing operation of public charter schools in Alabama.

