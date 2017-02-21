Alabama's prisons flow with needless deaths yet again. We know one of the reasons why.
Elmore - "Alabama prison officials are investigating the beating death of an inmate who was attacked by other prisoners Thursday - the second deadly attack on a state prisoner within 24 hours," reports the Montgomery Advertiser Feb. 19 in a story headlined, " State inmate beaten to death in 2nd such killing in 24 hours ." "In the most recent case," the story continues, "David Sanders, 41, was found badly beaten and unresponsive in a dorm of the Elmore Correctional Facility on Thursday, the Alabama Department of Corrections said.
